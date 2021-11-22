SHREVEPORT, La.--A community leader who says change starts with a conversation but being proactive is the key.
“Much of what we see in our community. When I grew up you win or lose you live to fight another day now it’s the last man standing, and we are burying the loser of the fight. That's not just a church conversation. That's not just a school conversation and those conversations are not happening at home,” said Theron Jackson.
Jackson has a son who is around the age of many of this year's victims and he pastors a church in the 71109 zip which right now is considered the deadliest zip code in the city so, he's very invested in finding solutions.