SHREVEPORT, La - On Saturday evening, community members joined the family of Tommie McGlothen Jr. for a walk of remembrance. It's been just over a year since his death in Shreveport Police custody.
The group walked across Texas Street from the bridge to a Black Lives Matter memorial on Texas Avenue.
Candles were lit and the group spoke about what happened to McGlothen and how it's impacted their lives while they've been fighting for his justice.
"We will get justice not only for Mr. McGlothen, but for many others," James Carter, the McGlothen family attorney said. "An entire nation has to come to a reckoning in darkness for so many people who have died at the hands of law enforcement. Law enforcement are supposed to be the protectors. But all too often, we see situations like this."
Tommie McGlothen died on April 5th, 2020. Since then, his family has filed a lawsuit against the City of Shreveport.