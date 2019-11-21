SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday night at the Shreveport Convention Center, Community Renewal International celebrated 25 years of changing people, changing lives and transforming communities.
The organization joined with the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport and the National Catholic Extension in celebrating the 2019 Lumen Christi Award winner, Mack McCarter, Founder of Community Renewal.
Founder of Community Renewal Mack McCarter talks about the accomplishment he's most proud of with Community Renewal International
Thursday night's celebration was a way for the Community Renewal to honor and thank partners who have made this work possible for 25 years.