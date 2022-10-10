SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize. Each year a Laureate is announced from the three finalists. The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on Nov. 3 at Catholic University in DC.
The Opus Prize is given not only to expand the humanitarian efforts of the recipient, but to inspire others to pursue lives of service. The $1 million award and two $100,000 prizes make up one of the world's largest faith-based awards for social entrepreneurship.
Opus Prize laureates combine the spirit of innovation with amazing faith to inspire long-term, local solutions to address poverty and injustice. Opus Prize laureates prove change is possible, empowering and inspiring everyone.
Community Renewal is becoming a movement of HOPE helping to restore the relational fabric of lives and create safe, connected and caring communities. Dr. Mack McCarter is the Founder and Coordinator of Community Renewal International.