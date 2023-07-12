SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Farmers’ Market is encouraging supporters to cast their vote in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, presented by American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition. Between June 19 - September 18, 2023, visit markets.farmland.org, find your favorite market, and vote to put it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.
In 2023, the Celebration will award a record $15,000 in total cash awards to the top five markets in America-$5,000 for first, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth, $250 for fifth and $100 to first in each state. These funds will be awarded to markets for marketing, communications, and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact.
American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit dedicated to saving farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land, has run the Celebration for 14 consecutive years, elevating the increasingly essential role farmers markets play in providing communities with access to fresh, locally grown food and connecting farmers directly with their customers. In 2021, the Farmers Market Coalition joined the Celebration as a new partner and co-sponsor of the event.
"In many regions, farmers markets have been vital to keeping existing farms in business, enabling new farms to get started, and creating jobs and opportunity in these communities,” said John Piotti, American Farmland Trust president and CEO. “At AFT, we believe that every farmers market in America is special in its own way, helping to connect farmers to customers, customers to healthy food, and the community to the local food system.”
“The Shreveport Farmers’ Market strives to be bigger and better every year. It serves as a great community resource that has a tremendous economic impact on our region. From farmers to food vendors, we bring the best to the market every year and work hard to serve all members of the community. By voting for the Shreveport Farmers’ Market, you help us continue to grow our operations and encourage our vendors to come back every year to serve this great community,” said Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, Market Manager.
To learn more and participate, visit markets.farmland.org today. The Celebration will run during the summer season and end promptly at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 18, 2023.