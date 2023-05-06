TEXARKANA, Texas – The non-profit Just Love and Kindness offered a free event for local high school students at the Four States Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Some of the activities included entertainment, dancing, obstacle courses, games and food and drinks.
The 100% volunteer organization works to support and develop youth, veterans and the underserved in the community of Texarkana.
JLK board member Britain Ball said the idea today was to get grades 9-12 together so they could make new friends and show that there does not have to be any rivalry, outside of healthy athletic competitiveness, in a healthy environment, because they will be the next generation of leaders.
Just Love and Kindness will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament in September.
Anyone wishing to help out can donate items for auction in the golf tournament or can play in the golf tournament.
Also, the non-profit is always seeking volunteers to help with events.
To donate or for more information about Just Love and Kindness, visit their website at: https://www.justloveandkindness.org/
or their Facebook page, or call: 903-278-6083.