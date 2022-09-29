CENTER, Texas - The fine people of Shelby County, Texas sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time Center this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.

On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at 892 Hurst St. in Center.

Throughout the week, Rick Rowe has been highlighting the area, letting us know a few of the many things Shelby County has to offer.

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival, and Center, Texas.

