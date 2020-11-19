NATCHITOCHES, La. - There's nothing like good ol' southern hospitality and that's what we found this week in Natchitoches as we rolled into town for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
Lunch was served up at Merci Beaucoup. That's at 127 Church Street.
This is always a special time in Natchitoches as the community kicks off the holiday season.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has been in Natchitoches all week showcasing what the city has to offer.
KTBS 3 will also broadcast its annual, live half-hour special on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., shining the spotlight on the amazing Christmas Festival in Natchitoches.
