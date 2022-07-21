HOMER, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great week on the road Thursday. Lunch was served up at noon at A Gracious Plenty. That's at 628 North Main Street in Homer.
It was great visiting with the fine people of Claiborne Parish and hearing about all of the wonderful things happening there. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe highlighted several different locations.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.