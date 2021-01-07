MANY, La. - KTBS 3 is sending a big THANK YOU out to the fine people of Many, Louisiana in Sabine Parish. They hosted this month's Community Caravan.
Lunch was served up on Thursday at Martone's Italian Restaurant. That's at 240 Highway 171 Bypass.
The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew just loves visiting with our neighbors and learning more about surrounding communities.
This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by the Town of Many.
We're just getting started for 2021. Join us in February as we roll into Springhill, La.