DE QUEEN, Ark. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan will be headed north to De Queen, Arkansas soon.
You'll find the crew gathering for lunch at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Stilwell's Restaurant. That's at 301 W. Stillwell Ave. in De Queen. We'd love for you to join us and let us know what's on your mind in Sevier County.
De Queen is a great place to visit, especially if you like the outdoors. De Queen, Dierks and Gillham lakes range in size from 1,360 to 1,680 acres and each is home to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recreation areas with campgrounds. Also located near De Queen is the 27,500-acre Pond Creek National Wildlife Refuge.