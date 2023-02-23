SPRINGHILL, La. - Vendors and consigners are constantly updating stock at GG's Classic Collectibles & Coffee Shop. There is something for everyone. Limited booth space is still available.
When you visit, you'll find vintage items, new items, furniture - antiques, project pieces, and refurbished, a multitude of handmade and handcrafted items, boutique clothing, books, items the guys will love - kids will love - and especially the ladies!
REGULAR HOURS:
- Tuesday-Friday, 9am-5pm
- Saturday, 9am-4pm
COFFEE SHOP:
- Same hours as store. We proudly serve Rhino coffee & our own specialty drinks - hot, iced, or frappé - wraps, paninis, salads, Thursday soup, Saturday chocolate pie, kid's meals, & snacks.
Visit them at 217 N Main St, Springhill, LA or give them a call at (318) 578-0419.