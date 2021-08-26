KILGORE, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew was treated like family this week in Kilgore, Texas. That was the latest destination for our traveling team.

Lunch was served up at Jack Ryan's Steak & Chophouse. That's at 119 N. Longview Street in Kilgore.

We've had a great week in Kilgore showcasing what the area has to offer.

This month's caravan was sponsored by Visit Kilgore.

Look for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan in September. We just might be rolling into your community.

