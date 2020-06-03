SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS Community Caravan will be on the move later in June. After COVID-19 put the brakes on our crew's travel for a while, we're easing back into some sense of normalcy. On June 18, we'll be heading to Webster Parish.
We'll be having lunch at noon at Habacu's mexican restaurant, so bring your appetite. Habacu's is at 507 Main St. in Minden. We're looking forward to some great food and great conversation. Be sure and show up and let us know what's on your mind in Webster Parish.
Webster Parish is known for many things, including Minden's St. Jude Auction. Per capita, it's one of the largest fundraisers for St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis. We're excited to bring you 30 Years of Miracles, a special KTBS 3 presentation airing on the same day as the Community Caravan. We'll look back at 30 years of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home campaign.
This is our first KTBS 3 Community Caravan since March, so we're excited to get back on the road.