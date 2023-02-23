community caravan

SPRINGHILL, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great week on the road Thursday. Lunch was served up at noon at GG's Classic Collectibles & Coffee Shop. That's at 217 N. Main St. in Springhill.

It was great visiting with the fine people of Springhill and hearing about all of the wonderful things happening there. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe highlighted several different locations.

This month's caravan was sponsored by Springhill Medical Center.

 
