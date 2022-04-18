BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Looking for a beautiful getaway spot? Look no more. McCurtain County is a great place to visit in Oklahoma. That's why it is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there Thursday, April 21.
For many years it was a great little secret, but now, probably thanks to Rick Rowe, more and more people are going to Broken Bow for vacation.
Lunch will be served up at noon at Gutter Chaos in Broken Bow. That's at 25 Orca Rd, Broken Bow, OK.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by McCurtain County.