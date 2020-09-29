MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - The next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Mount Pleasant, Texas. We'll be visiting Titus County during the week of Oct. 12.
Lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, Oct. 15, at JoJack's Smokehouse. That's at 2310 N. Jefferson Avenue.
October's KTBS 3 Community Caravan is sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber & Visitors Council.
The mission of the Mt. Pleasant/Titus County Chamber of Commerce is to promote its business and professional members, enhance the quality of life and business climate for all citizens through economic and community development activities.