LOGANSPORT, La. - A great time was had by all at this month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan in DeSoto Parish.
A delicious lunch was served up Thursday at Big Zach's Place at 223 Main St in Logansport.
The KTBS crew always loves hearing from our friends and neighbors and learning what makes different regions of the ArkLaTex such a great place to live.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Rock Chapel in Carmel, La.
- Tasty Tuesday: 4C Coffee House in Grand Cane, La.
- ArkLaTex Made: Kickapoo Twist Winery & Vineyards
- Behind the Badge: DPSO Sgt. Angela Bandy
- Key to success in DeSoto Parish could be schools, businesses
This month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan was sponsored by Discover DeSoto.