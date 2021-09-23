MT. PLEASANT, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew loves hitting the road and exploring different parts of the ArkLaTex. We knew we were in for a treat this month when Mt. Pleasant was on the schedule.
Lunch was served up at noon on Thursday at Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina. That's at 12601 W. Ferguson Rd. in Mt. Pleasant.
It's been a great week of learning about what the area has to offer. Rick Rowe shared some awesome stories with us.
This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council.
The next KTBS 3 Community Caravan will be the week of Oct. 4 in Atlanta, Texas.