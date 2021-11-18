NATCHITOCHES, La. - The fine people of Natchitoches really know how to make you feel welcome. KTBS 3 has been featuring the City of Lights all week leading up to Thursday's Community Caravan. We had the best time visiting and learning about all of the wonderful things in Natchitoches, especially during the holidays.
Lunch was served up at noon on Thursday at Mayeaux's Steak & Seafood. That's at 512 Front Street in Natchitoches.
Here's a look at some of the great stories out of Natchitoches this week:
- Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe: Natchitoches, La
- Rick Rowe visits Historic downtown Natchitoches homes
- ArkLaTex Made: Olivier Woodworks
- Natchitoches Christmas Lights
- Behind the Badge: Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Natchitoches Christmas Festival and Mayeaux's.
Stay tuned! We'll be visiting Ruston for December's caravan.