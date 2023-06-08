MINDEN, La. - A big thanks to the fine people of Minden for their hospitality this week during the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
We've been featuring Minden and Webster Parish during our latest road trip. We found the area has a lot to offer and you should put a visit on your to-do list.
RELATED CONTENT
- Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe: Kayaking & canoeing at Bayou Dorcheat
- Tasty Tuesday: Country Market Meat, Deli & Pizzeria
- ArkLaTex Made: The Broken Bean
- Behind the Badge: Deputy Tommy Maddox, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Kayaking on Lake Bistineau
On Thursday, lunch was served up at noon at Under Dawgs Sports Grill. That's at 605 Main Street in Minden.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Discover Webster Parish.