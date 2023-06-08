Minden Caravan

MINDEN, La. - A big thanks to the fine people of Minden for their hospitality this week during the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.

We've been featuring Minden and Webster Parish during our latest road trip. We found the area has a lot to offer and you should put a visit on your to-do list.

RELATED CONTENT

On Thursday, lunch was served up at noon at Under Dawgs Sports Grill. That's at 605 Main Street in Minden. 

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Discover Webster Parish.

Minden Caravan
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments