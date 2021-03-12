Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The town of Haughton will be rolling out the welcome mat for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan the week of March 15.

Rick Rowe will be showcasing all of the great thing to do in the Home of the Buccaneers.

We will have lunch on Thursday at noon at Trejo's Mexican Restaurant. That's at 4615 U.S. 80 in Haughton.

This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

