...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until late Friday night.
* At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 142.7 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CST Thursday was 143.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lake will fall below flood pool stage Friday
morning.
* Impact...Minor flooding to diminish and end through Friday.
