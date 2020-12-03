Community Caravan at Ponchatoulas

December 2020 - KTBS 3 Community Caravan

RUSTON, La. - As always, the folks in Ruston know how to treat visitors right. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolled into town this week and we couldn't have felt more at home.

Lunch was served up at Ponchatoulas on Thursday. That's at 109 E Park Ave. The full-service restaurant offers patrons a wide variety menu that includes appetizers of seafood gumbo, fried mushrooms and boudin balls, as well as from the fryer servings of fried crawfish tails, shrimp, oyster and catfish.

KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has been in Ruston all week showcasing what the city has to offer.

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Downtown Ruston.

