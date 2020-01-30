DE QUEEN, Ark. - The KTBS 3 crew gassed up and headed into Arkansas for the Community Caravan.
Lunch was served up on Thursday at Stilwell's Restaurant in De Queen.
De Queen is a great place to visit, especially if you like the outdoors. De Queen, Dierks and Gillham lakes range in size from 1,360 to 1,680 acres and each is home to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recreation areas with campgrounds. Also located near De Queen is the 27,500-acre Pond Creek National Wildlife Refuge.