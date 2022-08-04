MARSHALL, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday.

We've been featuring Marshall, Texas this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer. If you haven't visited Marshall lately, you'll definitely want to put it on your to-do list.

On Thursday, lunch was served up at noon at Texas Tea Room 2. That's at 211 N. Wellington Street in Marshall. 

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by RRCU.

