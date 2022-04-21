BROKEN BOW, Okla. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great week on the road Thursday. Lunch was served up at noon at Gutter Chaos. That's at 25 Orca Road in Broken Bow, OK.
It was great visiting with the fine people of McCurtain County and hearing about all of the wonderful things happening there. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe highlighted several of the area attractions and lodging options.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by McCurtain County.