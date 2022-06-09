MINDEN, La. - The fine people of Webster Parish sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time in the Minden area this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.

On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery. That's at 801 Broadway St. in Minden.

Throughout the week, Rick Rowe has been highlighting the area, letting us know a few of the many things Webster Parish has to offer.

This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Visit Webster Parish and Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery.

