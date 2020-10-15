MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - Pleasant weather and pleasant company. What more could you ask for in Mount Pleasant, Texas for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan?
Thursday we had lunch at JoJack's Smokehouse at 2310 N. Jefferson Avenue. It was a great opportunity to catch up with folks in Titus County and see what's on their minds.
October's KTBS 3 Community Caravan is sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber & Visitors Council.
Stay tuned! We'll be rolling on another KTBS 3 Community Caravan next month.