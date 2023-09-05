BROKEN BOW, Okla. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is gearing up to hit the road again. This time, they're headed north to McCurtain County, Oklahoma the week of Sept. 18.
Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be featuring the great things the area has to offer.
The actual caravan day is set for Thursday, Sept. 21. We'll be having lunch at Rogue Local in Broken Bow at noon. That's at 107 Main Street.
This month's caravan is sponsored by Beavers Bend Cabin Country, Hey Sugar Candy Store, and Rogue Local.