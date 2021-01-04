...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* From Thursday morning until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 169.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Thursday morning and continue rising to 172.5 feet Friday morning.
Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute
Bayou.
&&