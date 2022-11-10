NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14.
We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights, especially leading up to the holidays. By the way, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is Nov. 19-Jan. 6.
We will have lunch on Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon at Mama's Oyster House. That's at 608 Front Street in Natchitoches.
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, Mama's Oyster House, and the Natchitoches Historic Foundation.