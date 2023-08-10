CARTHAGE, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday. This time we were in Carthage, Texas.

A delicious lunch was served up at noon at Panola College in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom.

We've been featuring the Carthage area this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer.

RELATED CONTENT

This month's caravan is sponsored by Panola County Chamber of Commerce and Wake Authority.

 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments