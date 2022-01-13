MANY, La. - There's a reason Louisiana is called the Sportsman's Paradise.
Located on the Sabine River between Texas and Louisiana, Toledo Bend Reservoir the largest man-made body of water in Texas and the largest in the South.
The 1,200 miles of shoreline offers unlimited opportunity for outdoor recreation.
Both private and public facilities are available for swimming, boating, picnicking, fishing, camping, hunting and sightseeing.
By the way, the first KTBS 3 Community Caravan of the new year is set for Thursday, Jan. 13 in Many in Sabine Parish. We will have lunch at Martone's Italian Restaurant at noon. That is at 240 Highway 171 in Many.
This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by the Town of Many and Martone's Italian Restaurant.