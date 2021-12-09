RUSTON, La. - Another KTBS 3 Community Caravan is in the books. We had the best time visiting and learning about all of the wonderful things in Ruston, La. this week.
Lunch was served up at noon on Thursday at Dawg House Sports Grill. That's at 102 N. Homer Street in Ruston.
Here's a look at some of the great stories out of Ruston this week:
- Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Ruston Sports Complex
- Tasty Tuesday: Updown Downtown
- ArkLaTex Made: Garden Baby
- WRLDINVSN in Ruston, La.
- Behind the Badge: Brian Vann, Ruston PD (Ret.)
This month's Community Caravan is sponsored by Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.