RUSTON, La. - The next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Ruston, Louisiana. We'll be rolling into town on Dec. 3.
Lunch will be served at noon at Ponchatoulas. That's at 109 E Park Ave. The full-service restaurant offers patrons a wide variety menu that includes appetizers of seafood gumbo, fried mushrooms and boudin balls, as well as from the fryer servings of fried crawfish tails, shrimp, oyster and catfish.
About Ruston, LA
Located in North Louisiana between Shreveport and Monroe, Ruston and Lincoln Parish is known for its thriving college-town atmosphere, an 22-block historic downtown district and the incredibly sweet peaches grown here.
The area is home to Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University and boasts a variety of specialty shops and delicious restaurants. Come explore Ruston's many arts, outdoors and historic attractions, such as the Louisiana Military Museum and the Eddie G. Robinson Museum, and take part in one of our events and festivals. It's easy to discover why Ruston Lincoln Parish is considered "a peach of a place to visit!"