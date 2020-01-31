SPRINGHILL, La. - It's a quick turnaround for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew. After a visit to De Queen, Ark. on Thursday, Jan. 30, we'll be rolling into Springhill, La. for another caravan on Thursday, Feb. 13.
One of the sponsors of February's caravan is the Springhill Medical Center. Make plans to join us for lunch at the Springhill Medical Center Cafe at noon. We'd love to hear what's on your mind in Springhill and the surrounding area.
Leaders in Springhill say they are defined less by boundaries on a map than by the sense of shared values that residents hold dear. Small town values, guided growth, preservation of historical, cultural, and natural heritage are just a few of the core principles that make City of Springhill a wonderful place to call home.