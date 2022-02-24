Springhill Medical Center

SPRINGHILL, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is gearing up to hit the road again. This time, they're headed to Webster Parish the week of Feb. 21.

Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be featuring the great things the area has to offer.

The actual caravan day is set for Thursday, Feb. 24 at Springhill Medical Center

Springhill Community Caravan
