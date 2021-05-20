TEXARKANA, Texas - KTBS 3 is sending a big THANK YOU out to the fine people of Texarkana, Texas. They hosted this month's Community Caravan.
Four States Furniture was the place to be on Thursday and lunch was available from JR's Catering Company.
The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew just loves visiting with our neighbors and learning more about surrounding communities.
This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by Four States Furniture located at 2315 Richmond Road #16 in Texarkana, Texas.
Join us in June as we roll into Minden, Louisiana.