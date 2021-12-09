RUSTON, La. - WRLDINVSN (world-in-vision), built on the streets of New Orleans, providing original design and branded fashion apparel for urban youth, who feel stagnant and trapped by what their environment tells them they can and can’t do.
WRLDINVSN products present a positive outlook on life in a way that other prestige brands cannot. WRLDINVSN understands what resonates with this market because they have been in their shoes.
Wearing the WRLDINVSN brand improves self-image and social status by celebrating great examples of success that elevate a young person’s heritage in a way that is authentic and inspiring.
How It Started
As young teens in impoverished New Orleans homes, Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark decided to help feed their families by becoming “street entrepreneurs,” selling things like candy and smartphone accessories to their classmates. After noticing how much their peers cared about fashion, Marlon and Nicholas started their own line of clothing (2010).
