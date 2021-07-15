The more livable space, the better. We’re always running out of storage space and could definitely use some better organization in the space we do have. Bailey Carson, a home expert from Angi, is here to offer some advice on how to overhaul your underutilized garage space.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, "Updating your garage is a great investment project, since it will give you more useful space and open up storage. Start by thinking about how you want to use the space – do you want to use it for hobbies, exercising or maybe even hosting guests? Or is it a simple storage space expansion?"
Try to be realistic about how you plan to use your remodeled garage space. Find a quality local pro to help make sure your project is achievable within your budget and timeline. A great pro will also help map out your new garage space to make sure you can still fit your cars inside when it’s all done.
"Once you have your pro, you need to talk about the plans. Will this be a full livable space or just more storage area? Depending on that, you’ll want to talk about HVAC, electrical and plumbing needs, which can make it comfortable year-round." Bailey said.
It’s important to ask a lot of questions, even if you’re just adding a storage system. Think about things like: How secure are the shelves and cabinets? Am I utilizing wall space? Do we need to raise the roof? Will the things I use most be easily accessible? Will my car still fit inside?
"Safety is another key consideration when remodeling your garage. While windows look great and can add natural light, they do make it easier to break in. You may want to consider a security system, or at least motion detecting lights on the outside. And of course, don’t forget doors or keypads on each of the entrances." Bailey said.
Garage doors have electronic sensors that can’t be blocked, and depending on how you’ll use the space, it will have different ventilation requirements. These issues are best handled by an experienced pro, who can make sure everything is installed right the first time.
"When investing in any major remodeling project, it’s always important to think about how it will impact resale value. Try not to go too over the top with your garage renovation and think about if you’re adding a very unique feature, will it really add value or potentially take away?" Bailey said.
Do you have questions about your home projects or home care business? Tweet your question using #AskAngi, that’s hashtag a-s-k-a-n-g-i, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!