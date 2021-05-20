Moving can be really stressful, especially if you’re feeling unprepared or unorganized. In this week’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson shares her tips to help you move without a migraine.
Did you know that May is National Moving Month? This marks the beginning of the busiest moving season of the year. While moving is exciting, it can also be really stressful. The key to a smooth move all comes down to preparation. Bailey Carson is here from Angi to provide some tips on how to make moving a breeze.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, "Before you even start packing, you’re going to want to take an inventory of all your things. Think about what’s worth keeping. At least two months before your move, take the time to clear out unwanted clothes and other items. That way you’ll have plenty of time to donate them or discard before your move. You will save yourself the time, energy and cost of packing up items that you don’t really want, and this will avoid unwanted clutter in your new place."
Next, you’ll need to decide on how you’ll move. Will you recruit family and friends and rent your own moving vehicle, or will you leave it to the professionals? If you’re going with a pro, you’ll need to make sure you put in the work to find the right one for you.
"You may choose to do all your packing, but you may not want to do the moving too. Take the time well in advance to research moving services and really vet them to get the one you want. Remember, they’re going to be moving all your move valuable items– including fragile things – and you want to find someone you can really trust." Bailey said.
Don’t forget to budget! Moving can be expensive but planning for that expense will make the whole process less taxing. Many companies will send a consultant to your house to help you gauge the cost and details of your trip. They should evaluate the size of the truck you’ll need, estimate the total weight for the load and talk to you about your insurance options.
"It’s important to know what to expect in terms of moving costs. You’ll want to get several estimates to help you plan. Factors like distance and size of home, can make the price vary tremendously. On average, local moves cost between $700 and $5,000, and long distance moves can be closer to $10,000." Bailey said.
And as always, don’t forget to make a plan B. When it comes to moving, even the best laid plans, including your move-in date, can change at the last minute, but It always helps to do what you can to plan for these changes in advance.
"Have a backup plan of where you can stay if your moving plans go awry. Also, you might want to consider moving companies that will not penalize you for making a change on a short time frame." Bailey said.