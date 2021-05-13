As we transition out of winter and into spring, you may find the weather is putting a damper on…everything! If your basement has ever flooded or you have experienced any type of water damage, you know just how stressful it can be.
With a few simple maintenance tips and a keen eye, you can greatly reduce your risk of flooding. Bailey Carson is here from Angi to provide some advice on how to prepare for a rainy spring season.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, when it comes to preventing rainwater damage, prevention is key. Be sure to keep your gutters and downspouts clean. This will allow the rain from storms to flow freely, and not pool up against your house, or inside it.
Downspouts should direct water at least three feet away from your foundation. In most cases, using downspout extensions or troughs is necessary to achieve this distance. While cleaning your gutters and maintaining your downspouts can be a bit of annoyance, they’re relatively simple and inexpensive tasks that can make a big difference.
"Before rainy season comes, you should also think about your yard. The shape of your flower beds or the slope of your yard could make a huge difference in whether water issues can crop up." Bailey said.
When rainwater does come, watch where it collects around your house and, if necessary, consider re-grading your lawn or installing a French drain.
"Flood waters can sneak into cracks in your foundation. This is an open invitation for water damage. If these issues aren’t identified and repaired quickly, they can result is some major concerns." Bailey said.
Take a close look at the exterior of your foundation, basement walls and floors on a regular basis. If you come across any small cracks during your inspection, fill them with epoxy. If leaking persists, you find bigger cracks, or you encounter a more serious problem with your foundation, be sure to bring in a pro.
"When it comes to rain damage and floods, preparation is key. Looking around for those easy-to-fix, small issues, and fix them before they become full-blown disasters. You’ll end up saving yourself a lot of time and money in the long run." Bailey said.