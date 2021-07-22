This past year, lots of people brought home new pets or moved with their pets in tow, and not everyone thought about how to pet-proof their homes. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses ways to protect your new pets while also keeping your home looking like new.
Not everyone who added a new pet to the family during the pandemic pet-proofed their home first. Or people who moved with their pets may not have thought about setting up their new home for themselves and their furry friends. Now that things are opening back up, you might be realizing your home isn’t pet-proofed for leaving your pup alone. Bailey Carson, home expert at Angi, is here to offer some tips on how to pet-proof your home and design it to last, regardless of how many pets you get.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, "Pets are such a wonderful addition to the family, and there are a few things that you can do to make sure that your home is a safe and happy place for them. If you have a secure outdoor space, a great idea is to consider a pet door. You want to make sure they can’t escape once they’re outside, but otherwise it’s a great way for them to get out and run around when they like. And don’t leave any food too close to the door, because that can attract unwanted critters."
Giving your pet more space to explore is great, but there are some benefits to containing them as well. Crates and baby-gates can be help create a pet-friendly area, where you can add water, toys and a comfortable place to lie down. Make sure this area is clear of hazardous materials, food, medications and personal items they could end up destroying like hats, socks or slippers, especially if you’re planning to leave them home alone.
"Get in the habit of putting away potentially dangerous items, things like wires, sharp objects, choking hazards, poisonous items, or other things that could cause your pet harm. Also, if you have a larger pet, consider securing furniture that’s close to the wall so that it can’t topple over during playtime." Bailey said.
Plants and flowers are a great way to add life to your home and garden, but now that you have a pet, you should be aware of which ones are dangerous if eaten. For example, lilies are really dangerous for cats, and dracaena, aloe vera, hibiscus and jade are examples of off-limit plants for both cats and dogs.
"If you’re doing any renovations, one thing to consider with pets is flooring. You want to make sure that you use a material that can handle whatever muddy paws it sees. Vinyl and laminate are great options for this reason, as they’re scratch resistant. Also consider finishes and textures that will hide any pet damage." Bailey said.
Make sure you know how to clean and protect any flooring, new or old. Have the right cleaners on hand for your floors and furniture. It’s also a good idea to get in the habit of closing bathroom and laundry room doors so your pets don’t drink from the toilet or end up stuck in the washer or dryer.
"If your pet is particularly curious, or you’re having a hard time pet-proofing your home on your own, you might want to call in a pro. Many pros who do child-proofing also offer pet-proofing. This will help to keep your pet safe and happy in your home for many years to come." Bailey said.
