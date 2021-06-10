Early summer is a great time to check a few things off the list and get your home back in its best working order. Sometimes just deciding where to start can be the hardest part. That’s why Bailey Carson is here from Angi to help you get started on your summertime sweep.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, "Just like our wardrobes, our home can use a summer refresh, too. Start with some simple maintenance projects. Before it gets too hot outside, think about getting that AC unit inspected, and make sure to have the filters changed, too." Bailey said.
It’s better to take the time now to address any hidden issues that may affect how well your air conditioner functions, rather than waiting until you’re deep within the heat of the later summer months. When it comes to AC, it’s always worth investing in preventative maintenance, so you don’t get stuck dealing with emergency repairs. Next up, your gutters.
"With all the spring rain, your gutters have probably been working overtime. Give them some TLC. First, start with a good cleaning. Then, look for areas of sagging to make sure that there’s no damage. Finally, be sure to check those downspouts for clogs, and get it all straight before the summer season." Bailey said.
Next, head inside and start tackling the areas of your home that need a visual refresh. Swap out the throw pillows on your chairs and couches for warmer colored ones with lighter fabrics or consider a complete room makeover to really brighten up the space.
"The start of summer is a great time to freshen up your home. Consider a fresh coat of paint or some temporary wallpaper inside. Or, if you’re ready for a bigger project, think about replacing your windows. This can ultimately save you money which can help you save money in the long run by keeping more of that cool air inside while you’ve got the AC running this summer." Bailey said.
Don’t forget an overall deep clean. Give all your surfaces, shelves and décor a thorough wipe down, and consider rearranging some things to provide a new look and feel to your space.
"After the winter with salt tracking in and the spring rains tracking mud in, your carpets are probably in need of a good cleaning. This is a great job to bring in a pro and get the job done before the start of the summer season." Bailey said.
Do you have questions about your home projects or home care business? Tweet your question using #AskingAngi, that’s hashtag asking a-n-g-i, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!