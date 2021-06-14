SHREVEPORT, La- The City of Shreveport opened cooling stations at 8 SPAR centers. These centers are available to people looking for a spot to sit in cool air and drink some water during the summer heat.
KTBS spoke with the manager of the Airport Park Community Center on the opening of the centers.
"It's important to take a break because even working in your yards," said Gerald Brown. "If you exercise or just out in this heat, this humidity is so intense. You'll think you'll be climated and your really not. So that's why these cooling stations are important. So you can go in the center and reclimate yourself and drink water, hydrate yourself and then continue on your journey."
According to the City of Shreveport, the cooling centers opened Monday and will have air conditioning, free bottled water and designated seating areas. Hours of operation for the centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as needed. The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:
- A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E. 79th St.
- Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy
- Dr. Bill Cockrell Community Center - 4109 Pines Rd.
- David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.
- Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.
- Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.
- Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.