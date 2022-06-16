MARSHALL. Tex. - A fundraiser for Marshall's own Larry “Bubba” Sperier will be held at the Marshall Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 18 to help with medical expenses. Sperier was diagnosed with Stage IV Small Cell Carcinoma Lung Cancer and the community is coming together to help.
Team registration is $40, begins at noon and the bags fly at 1:00 p.m. There is a $500 cash payout, spread between 1st 2nd, and 3rd prizes. There are $10 prepaid hamburger lunches available, and an auction including custom cornhole boards, a Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle, and 50/50 drawings.
Event organizers say, “Bubba has always been the first to lend a helping hand, now it’s our turn to give back to him.”
The Marshall Elks Lodge is located at 411 E. Austin Street.
Full details can be found in the flier below.