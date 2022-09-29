SHREVEPORT, La. - Neal McCoy will perform at the Red River Revel in downtown Shreveport on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. The Red River Revel is located at Festival Plaza and general admission is $5. You can also purchase a 9-day Reveler Pass for $10.
McCoy has released fifteen studio albums on various labels and 34 singles to country radio. You can now listen to his latest releases, "I Blame It all On My Roots" with Casee Allen, and “That Drink” with George Birge.
McCoy also supports his own charity organization: East Texas Angel Network, which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases.