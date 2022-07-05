SHREVEPORT, La. - Freedom Fest was an extra special night for one couple from San Antonio, Texas.
Eric Ortiz popped the question to his significant other, Christina Montoya, on Monday. Montoya says she was surprised, but of course, she said "yes!"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!