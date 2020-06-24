MARSHALL, Texas - United Methodist Church youth director B.J. Laja-Akintayo and girlfriend Glory Harwick were disturbed by the recent images of rioting and looting shown across the nation.
Harwick's mother challenged them to do something about it.
The couple brainstormed and made plans for a prayer rally and 5K walk.
Laja-Akintayo says he prayed about the plan and everything came together quickly.
"A lot of racial tension and thinking about what we can do to just really unite people," Laja-Akintayo said. "Not in means of rioting, not in means in looting, not a protest. But something that's positive."
The couple estimated nearly 200 people showed up for the event.