SHREVEPORT, La. - In today's Health Watch, KTBS 3 spoke with Courtney Hammons Butts, a registered dietitian with Courtney Butts Nutrition about why we overeat, and how to avoid doing it.
We have all given in to the temptation of overeating at least once in our lives. Whether you had three plates of comfort food on Thanksgiving or ate 2,000 calories in one sitting, consuming too many calories can leave you feeling sluggish, overly full and worried about weight gain.
Consistently overeating can lead to weight gain, but one large meal will not set you back too far. If you gained weight from consuming one too many big meals, there are some ways to curb weight gain from overeating. You can also prevent future episodes of heavy eating by practicing mindful eating.